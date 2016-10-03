A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

A man walks in front of a screen showing today's movements of Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK An index of stocks across the world ended flat on Monday while Wall Street dipped, and oil prices rose to a three-month high after Iran's leader called on non-OPEC producers to help support prices.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of its peers after strong manufacturing data, sterling brushed against a three-decade low versus the greenback and the Colombian peso fell after voters rejected a peace deal to end a more than 50-year-old war.

Traders were on the lookout for news from Deutsche Bank, which is working to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who have demanded a fine of up to $14 billion for the way the bank sold toxic mortgage-backed securities.

The German stock market was closed on Monday but Deutsche's U.S.-listed shares (DB.N) fell as much as 3.7 percent. The stock ended down 0.8 percent at $12.98 after hitting last week $11.185, a record low.

"The feeling is there will be a negotiation lowering that penalty but it's certainly a bit of an overhang on the overall market," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 54.3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,253.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.07 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,161.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,300.87.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ticked up less than 0.1 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 ended flat. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS dipped 0.05 percent.

Crude futures prices rose, taking Brent above $50 a barrel and U.S. crude to three-month highs after comments by Iran's leader exhorting the need for other oil producers to join OPEC in supporting the market.

"There's already a soft commitment from Russia that it will be part of the OPEC plan and if more non-OPEC members get on board, prices can only go higher," said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 0.9 percent at $48.66 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 last traded at $50.81, up 1.2 percent on the day.

Sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar to its lowest since July, touching a low of $1.2815 GBP= and slightly above a 31-year low of $1.2796 after Britain on Sunday set a March deadline to start the process to leave the European Union. It also hit a three-year low against the euro of 87.47 pence per euro EURGBP=.

The Colombian peso COP= fell as much as 2.8 percent versus the dollar after voters rejected a hard-negotiated deal between the government and Marxist guerrillas to end a 52-year war. The currency ended down 1.65 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, gained on data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector grew by more than expected in September. The index .DXY was last up 0.3 percent.

The manufacturing data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by December, sending U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 6/32 in price to yield 1.6256 percent, up from 1.606 percent on Friday.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $3.80 or 0.3 percent, to $1,312 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Barani Krishnan, Noel Randewich and Karen Brettell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)