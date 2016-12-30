Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
SINGAPORE Oil was the world's best-performing asset class in 2016, after being the worst in each of the two previous years.
Brent crude LCOc1 was on track for a gain of around 50 percent, following a 35 percent tumble in 2015.
Copper CMCU3 was up around 16 percent in 2016, compared with the previous year's 26 percent plunge.
In China, an infrastructure and housing boom sparked a months' long rally in materials prices, with iron ore futures surging 170 percent and coking coal more than doubling.
The dollar index .DXY gained about 4 percent this year, or less than half of its 9.3 percent advance in 2015.
MSCI frontier stocks were down about 2 percent, compared with a 7 percent gain for MSCI developed equities. Shanghai A shares, which rose 4.4 percent in 2015, about dropped 18 percent in 2016.
Asset performance in 2016 vs. 2015
Commodities
Developed stocks
Emerging stocks:
Frontier stocks:
Stocks by sector:
Government bonds
Emerging market currencies vs. dollar
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.