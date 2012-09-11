Globecomm Systems Inc's GCOM.O quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates and the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue for 2013, sending its shares down nearly 20 percent in extended trading.

The company, which provides software and hardware for satellite-based communication, said it expects full-year revenue of between $340 million and $360 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $404.91 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit trebled to $7.1 million, or 31 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $2.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Globecomm earned 13 cents per share on revenue of $104.8 million, for the quarter ended June 30, while analysts expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $99.2 million.

Shares of the New York-based Globecomm, which also operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South America and Asia, fell to $10.66 in extended trading. They closed at $13.30 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

