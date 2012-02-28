Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.
A spinal implant manufacturer and its chief executive have reached a $1 million settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for selling unapproved devices.
The settlement requires privately held Globus Medical Inc of Audubon, Pennsylvania, to pay a $550,000 penalty and David Paul, its CEO, to pay $450,000, FDA said in a statement.
During a September 2010 inspection, FDA investigators learned the company had marketed its NuBone Osteoinductive Bone Graft product without proper regulatory approval.
Globus had sought clearance for the product in January 2009, but FDA declined to approve it after determining that it was not substantially equivalent to legally marketed products. The company continued to distribute the product anyway.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's choice to lead an important health agency said on Thursday that the way pharmaceutical companies classify products as generic or branded needs to be reviewed in order to help hold down government spending, as she cited Mylan NV's EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress said on Thursday that they will soon unveil plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing a timeframe for a legislative goal they have struggled with for weeks.