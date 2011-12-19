China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (600188.SS) (1171.HK) plans to buy Gloucester Coal Ltd GCL.AX for at least $2 billion in a cash and stock deal, Bloomberg reported.

Yanzhou Coal will use the Gloucester purchase to get itself listed in Australia, Bloomberg said, quoting a person with knowledge of the matter.

Yanzhou Coal had said earlier this year that it was looking to list its Australian coal assets in 2012 to raise capital to fund future acquisitions.

Neither Yanzhou Coal nor Gloucester Coal were immediately available for comment.

Yanzhou Coal had made four successful acquisitions in Australia so far and said it wants to buy more coal assets in the country.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)