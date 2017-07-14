Vanke says deal to buy out GLP will help its logistics property business

Sign of Vanke is seen at a construction site in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Vanke (2202.HK) 00002.SZ said on Friday it will take part in the $11.6 billion acquisition of Asia's biggest warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) (GLPL.SI) by a Chinese private equity consortium.

The Chinese developer said in a statement the deal will help its footprint in logistics property and strengthen its influence. It plans to co-operate with GLP in business globally.

Shares of Vanke have been halted from trading on Friday afternoon. They rose 2.4 percent in Hong Kong before the suspension.