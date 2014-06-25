Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON The closure of Opel's Bochum factory in Germany will cost a total $866 million (635 million euros), the president of parent company General Motors (GM.N) Dan Ammann told Reuters in an interview in London on Wednesday.
The firm decided last year to close the plant as part of a drive to bring down costs in Europe and has since been negotiating with the IG Metall trade union.
On Wednesday, Ammann said the firm had already booked $381 million of the cost in its results from last year and the first quarter of 2014.
A further charge of $485 million will be taken during the course of this year with the total figure expected to stand at $866 million, Ammann said.
The figures relate to both vehicle and transmission facilities at the Bochum site.
Last week, loss-making Opel said it had reached a severance deal with workers at its Bochum factory, with the closure seen as a key step in the automaker's restructuring.
The firm had not previously given a figure for the cost but two sources told Reuters in May that they expected the sum to total 550 million euros.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.