An employee yawns as he walks among General Motors' new Chinese-made cars at a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold a record 3,539,970 vehicles in China in 2014, up 12 percent from the previous year, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

For the month of December, GM sold 357,375 vehicles, a rise of 31.9 percent from a year earlier.

The monthly gain followed a 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in November and a 3.2 percent rise in October.

GM has said it plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL] and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)