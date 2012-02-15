DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) may post its lowest quarterly profit since its November 2010 stock market debut and face increasingly tough questions from investors on what the largest U.S. automaker expects to deliver in 2012.

The focal point of GM's fourth-quarter results Thursday will be its struggling European unit, Opel, where GM may report a quarterly loss of more than $300 million.

GM is also expected to deliver an update on its pension shortfall, which is expected to be wider than the $22.2 billion underfunding worldwide the automaker reported at the end of 2010.

The earnings report presents an opportunity for GM to shed light on its efforts to staunch losses at Opel and minimize its pension risk, two major concerns for investors that went unresolved in GM's bankruptcy restructuring.

But analysts also described the report as a test of GM's ability to predict future financial performance, another area where the automaker has fallen short in past quarters.

All three factors have weighed on GM's stock price, now down nearly a quarter from its $33 debut price, despite rising 25 percent in 2011.

"GM is caught between what they don't know and what they should not promise," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said.

The quarterly report comes as GM re-emerges as a political lightning rod after Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney called on the U.S. government to quickly sell the stake it took in GM as part of the automaker's taxpayer-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.

The automaker is expected to report a profit of 41 cents per share, according to the average estimate culled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. GM reported a 52 cents per-share profit in the fourth quarter of 2010, the company's first quarterly earnings report after its initial public offering in November 2010.

CONTAINING THE LOSSES

Losses in its Opel unit and sluggish growth in key markets like Brazil contributed to a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Analysts expect GM to shed light on its targets for sustainable margins and truck sales this year.

Proportionately, more of GM's sales through September were less-profitable cars, which took a toll on profits, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli said. Through September, the impact of this shift on GM profits was "severely worse than we had expected," he said.

Opel is largely to blame for the expected smaller profit, which comes even as the overall U.S. auto market rose in 2011 and as GM reclaimed its title as the world's largest automaker.

Barclays Capital expects a $326 million Opel loss in the quarter, while Morgan Stanley projects a $354 million loss.

GM is not expected to detail any concrete restructuring actions for Opel, but if the automaker provides a roadmap for Opel it could help investors see past the quarterly results, analysts said.

"If they could outline a plan in which they could contain the losses in Europe and that the cash burn won't be as bad, whatever the (overall) fourth-quarter number is, people would be willing to look through it," Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold said.

GM's pension liability poses another major risk, which the automaker has promised to mitigate. By the end of June, the U.S. pension plan was underfunded by $10.8 billion, excluding some $2 billion in stock GM put in to the plan in January.

In the fall, GM won an agreement from the United Auto Workers to consider ways to reduce the risk of its underfunded plan, potentially through a lump-sum cash payout. On Wednesday, GM said it will end traditional defined benefit pension plans for its U.S. white-collar employees.

(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; additional reporting by Ben Klayman, editing by Matthew Lewis)