Bank of America to lay off more workers
Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
DETROIT, Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told Reuters that a key issue in his proxy fight with General Motors Co (GM.N) is the automaker's refusal to allow credit rating agencies to formally rate his plan to restructure GM shares.
Einhorn said in an interview that GM has refused to allow Greenlight to present to credit rating agencies its proposal to split GM stock into two classes: one that pays a dividend and one tied to GM's potential growth.
GM has said the plan would put the company's investment grade credit ratings at risk. Einhorn countered that his plan would give GM more flexibility to retain cash at a time when U.S. auto sales are softening. [Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told Reuters on Tuesday that a key issue in his proxy fight with General Motors Co is the automaker's refusal to allow credit rating agencies to formally rate his plan to restructure GM shares.]
"We think the credit rating process has been unfairly manipulated," Einhorn said. "We call on GM to allow us to work directly with the credit rating agencies."
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
SAN FRANCISCO With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
SEATTLE General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.