Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
MILFORD, Mich. General Motors Co's product chief, Mark Reuss on Thursday told investors the company will announce new technology development cooperation with Honda Motor Co, but gave no specifics.
GM is already working with Honda on a commercially viable hydrogen fuel cell vehicle around 2020.
Reuss also said GM is pursuing other strategic partnerships "with non-automotive companies" to advance autonomous driving technology.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.