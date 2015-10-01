Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
MILFORD, Mich General Motors Co is developing a "heightened partnership" with vision technology supplier Mobileye NV as part of a broader effort to speed development of autonomous cars, the automaker's global product development chief told investors Thursday.
"We are in very detailed discussions with various potential partners" to speed development of autonomous driving systems, Mark Reuss told investors and analysts.
Using partnerships with non-automotive companies, GM can develop technology related to enable production of self-driving cars more quickly, Reuss said.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.