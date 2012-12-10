BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the government regret Opel's decision to end vehicle production in 2016 at its plant in Bochum, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The chancellor and the government regret this decision," said spokesman Georg Streiter. "It's a severe blow that affects a lot of people and their families and the Bochum region as well."

He said Opel is a carmaker rich in tradition in the region and expects parent company General Motors to handle severance packages in an appropriate way.

"The German government ... has the expectation that the parent company General Motors will do everything possible to find socially acceptable solutions," he said.

