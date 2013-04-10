NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snap Inc as part of IPO
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Friday it had invested $500 million in Snap Inc as it continues to spend heavily on digital media companies.
RUESSELSHEIM, Germany General Motors' (GM.N) loss-making European brand Opel is currently running at 70 percent capacity in three-shift operation, Opel production chief Peter Thom said, dismissing press reports that it was far lower.
"In two-shift operation, utilization is around 100 percent," he told Reuters on Wednesday.
Given the high amount of fixed costs when manufacturing cars, the utilization of existing production capacity in factories is a crucial determining factor for earnings.
German press had recently reported Opel plants in Europe were running at half their capacity, far below the 80-85 percent generally needed for a carmaker to be profitable.
Earlier, GM pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
NEW YORK Snap Inc's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.