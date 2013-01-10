EISENACH, Germany General Motors Co's (GM.N) European Opel division has no plans for further factory closures at the moment, interim Chief Executive Thomas Sedran said on Thursday.

The stricken European car market may shrink by 4 percent this year, Sedran said at a ceremony at Opel's plant in Eisenach, Germany.

Ruesselsheim-based Opel confirmed plans in December to shut a factory in Bochum, Germany.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Andreas Cremer)