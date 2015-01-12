The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

General Motors Co received 141 additional claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars in the past week, bringing the total to 2,710, according to the official administering the compensation program.

Through Friday, GM had received 303 claims for deaths, 202 for catastrophic injuries and 2,205 for less-serious injuries that required hospitalization, according to the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program.

The number of claims found eligible for compensation rose to 112 from 100, according to the report.

The company's compensation program has so far determined that 45 deaths, seven severe injuries and 60 other injuries were eligible to be compensated.

The report said 320 claims were deemed ineligible, while 738 were under review. Another 757 lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and 783 had no documentation at all.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch in its cars.