U.S. Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) holds a General Motors ignition assembly as he joins family members of victims of the GM recall failure for a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Family members of victims of the GM recall failure arrive to hold a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A General Motors 2014 Chevrolet Impala (L) and Spark car (R) are displayed in front of a Chevrolet dealership on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(L-R) Crash survivor Samantha Denti and grieving mothers Kim Langley and Laura Christian join fellow family members of victims of the GM recall failure for a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrives to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

General Motors (GM) Chief Executive Mary Barra (C) is sworn in prior to testifying before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON General Motors came under withering attack for its decade-long failure to notify the public about defective parts linked to fatal crashes, as a U.S. Senate hearing opened on Wednesday with accusations that the company fostered "a culture of cover-up."

Rebutting some of GM CEO Mary Barra's testimony to a House panel on Tuesday that GM had recently cleaned up its act, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on consumer protection and product safety, told Barra: "It might have been the Old GM that started sweeping this defect under the rug 10 years ago. Even under the New GM banner, the company waited nine months to take action after being confronted with specific evidence of this egregious violation of public trust."

House and Senate committees are investigating why it took GM more than a decade to recall 2.6 million cars that could have faulty ignition switches and may have contributed to 13 deaths.

Those switches, without warning, can make vehicle engines stall during operation and stop air bags from deploying and power steering and power brakes from operating.

McCaskill said that "a culture of cover-up" caused a GM ignition switch engineer, Ray DeGiorgio, to give untruthful testimony as part of a lawsuit related to a 2010 crash in Georgia.

"He lied" about his knowledge of the defective part, McCaskill said.

GM spokesman Jim Cain, asked about McCaskill's allegations, said: "We have pledged an unvarnished accounting of what went wrong and why, and we have promised to be transparent."

