General Motors Co said on Tuesday it is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles in the United States, raising the number of vehicles it has recalled so far this year to more than 15 million.

The four recalls will include Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and Cadillac Escalades. GM said it now expects to take a nearly $400 million charge in the second quarter related to recall repairs, double of what it expected earlier.

There have been no fatalities associated with these recalls, the largest U.S. automaker said.

Total recall - 2.42 MILLION

About 1.3 million Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia full-size crossovers from model years 2009-2014 and Saturn Outlooks from 2009-2010 model years because front safety lap belt cables can fatigue and separate.

Nearly 1.1 million automatic transmission Chevy Malibu from model years 2004-2008 and Pontiac G6 from the 2005-2008 model years because a shift cable could wear out, resulting in mismatches of the gear position indicated by the shift lever. GM said it was aware of 18 crashes and one injury related to the recall. This is an expansion of a previous Saturn Aura recall.

Just over 1,400 Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs from the 2015 model year for possible partial deployment of the front passenger air bags. The company issued a stop-sale order with dealers and alerted the 224 customers who had taken delivery of the vehicles not to have anyone sit in the front passenger seat. GM said it knows of no crashes or injuries associated with the Escalades.

Nearly 60 heavy-duty version of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups from the 2015 model year because retention clips attaching the generator fuse block to the vehicle body can become loose and lead to a potential fire. No crashes or injuries are reported related to this issue, the company said.

