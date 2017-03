The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009. RTEUTERS/Rick Wilking

DETROIT General Motors Co said Friday it is recalling 500 large trucks and SUVs because air bags may not deploy.

GM said a small number of 2014 and 2015 pickups and SUVs, including some sold under the Chevrolet and GMC brands, may have a faulty part in the air bag sensing and diagnostic module.

GM said dealers have been told not to sell the vehicles with the defective part until repairs are made.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)