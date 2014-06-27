Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
SHANGHAI A joint venture of General Motors Co (GM.N) in China will recall 194,107 locally made Buick vehicles due to Chinese consumer complaints about the cars' headlights, the country's quality watchdog said on Friday.
Shanghai General Motors Co Ltd, the joint venture between GM and Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS), will recall its Buick Excelle GT cars due to a glitch which in some cases does not allow the high beam to be turned off, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in statement on its website.
The watchdog added it will closely monitor the recall, which applies to cars made between October 2009 to July 2012, and will urge fresh recalls if similar defects are found in other cars.
A China-based GM spokeswoman confirmed the recall and said the incident is not part of the auto maker's recent global recalls.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker is grappling with a series of safety problems that have prompted the recall of 20 million cars, with Chief Executive Mary Barra saying more recalls are possible.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.