General Motors (GM) Chief Executive Mary Barra appears before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as far as she knew her predecessor as CEO, Dan Akerson, was not aware of the issue of defective ignition switches that has caused a crisis for the company.

Barra, who took over at GM in January, was asked by a lawmaker whether Akerson was aware of the issue. "Not to my knowledge," she said.

The committee is looking into who is to blame for at least 13 deaths blamed on faulty ignition switches in GM cars in the last decade.

Barra also told the House of Representatives committee hearing that she had not met with the engineering team responsible for the switch, but said they were being interviewed.

(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)