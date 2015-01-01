The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

NEW YORK General Motors Co on Thursday announced three new recalls affecting nearly 84,000 sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks, saying their ignition systems may have problems that could affect engine power and air bag deployment.

Ignition problems triggered dozens of recalls from GM throughout 2014. After accidents that caused more than 40 deaths, the automaker recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles.

No crashes or injuries were reported in the latest round of recalls, which largely focus on a potential defect in the electrical system of the vehicles. The issue was discovered in an internal review following warranty party returns, GM said.

Even though 83,572 vehicles were being recalled for this issue, the automaker expects that fewer than 500 will be affected by the defect of the ignition lock actuator having an outer diameter that exceeds specifications. The issue can lead to the ignition key getting stuck in the "start" position.

If the vehicle is driven that way and experiences a "significant jarring event," the ignition lock cylinder could move into the "accessory" position, affecting engine power, power steering and power braking.

"Also, the timing of the key movement into the accessory position relative to crash sensing could result in the air bags not deploying in certain crashes," company spokesperson Alan Alder said in a statement.

The recall covers certain Chevrolet Silverado light-duty and heavy-duty pickups, as well as Avalanche, Tahoe and Suburban; GMC Sierra light duty and heavy-duty pickups, and Yukon and Yukon XL; Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade EXT. It concerns models from 2011 and 2012, and 2007-2014 vehicles that have been repaired with defective parts.

Another of the announced recalls concerns a faulty hose clamp in 56 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks from the 2015 model year.

The third covers 152 of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC 1500 pickup trucks over concerns the rear axle shaft could fracture while the vehicles were being driven.

Most of GM's recalls in 2014 were related to an ignition system defect. The compensation program received more than 2,200 claims for injuries and deaths as a result of the issue.

The latest recalls were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and Detroit News.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by David Gregorio)