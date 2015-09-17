GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
NEW YORK A U.S. judge on Thursday signed off on General Motors Co's (GM.N) agreement to pay the U.S. Justice Department $900 million to settle criminal charges related to the company's concealment of a lethal defect in its vehicle ignition switches.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said she would approve the Detroit-based automaker's deferred prosecution agreement, which resolved the criminal probe into a defect that has been linked to 124 deaths.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.