Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
NEW YORK Shares in General Motors Co (GM.N) could return as much a 40 percent, including a 5 percent dividend yield, a year from now when investors start to focus on 2017 per share earnings of $6, according to financial weekly Barron's on Sunday.
Barron's says GM's stock should be up "far more" year-to-date than the 2 percent it has gained, pointing out that Wall Street's earnings consensus has risen 11 percent this year and 16 percent for 2016.
The chief worry among GM's 'skeptics' is that the company's profits are nearing a peak, the report says. Barron's believes this is unlikely and says the next economic downturn could prove that GM can be profitable in good years and bad.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
NEW YORK Vivendi SA said it agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S. litigation accusing the French media company of misleading shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion three-way merger.