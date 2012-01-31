DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) will start building a $200 million stamping factory next week in Arlington, Texas, a move that will save the No. 1 U.S. automaker about $40 million a year in logistics costs and add 180 jobs.

The plant, which is expected to open in 2013, will be a part of GM's 250-acre manufacturing complex where GM now makes its Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and other models.

The Arlington complex currently gets those components from several GM plants and some parts come from more than 1,000 miles away. The new factory will make large stamping components for the next generation of full-size Tahoe, Yukon, Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban SUVs.

The new factory is in addition to a $331 million investment GM announced in May 2011 to buy tooling and equipment and expand the assembly plant. That announcement is expected to add 110 additional jobs.

