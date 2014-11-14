COPENHAGEN Denmark's GN Store Nord (GN.CO) said sales to U.S. military veterans held up its slice of the key U.S. hearing aid market in the third quarter, offsetting the impact of a rival's decision to sell through one of the country's largest retailers.

Swiss competitor Sonova SOON.VX began selling its Phonak-branded devices at hearing aid retail centers run by Costco (COST.O) in April. William Demant (WDH.CO), the world's second-largest hearing aid maker, said this week the move had displaced its own offering and cut its 2014 forecast.

GN, whose shares were dragged down 3.3 percent on Thursday, said it lost sales at Costco but performed well in the large U.S. Veteran Affairs segment. North America sales grew 9 percent to 540 million Danish crowns ($90 million) in the quarter.

"Fortunately, we don't recognize the pressure on the U.S. market. We have not seen a price fall on the U.S. market," Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer told Reuters.

Sales in the VA segment rose 55 percent in the third quarter and more than 80 percent in October alone, Boyer said.

"Overall, this is a good result following the concerns about the industry after Demant's negative trading statement yesterday," analysts at Bernstein Research wrote in a note, adding hearing aid growth was stronger than expected.

GN Store Nord's shares rose 2.1 percent Friday morning but later pared gains. Analysts said GN's headset unit Netcom, seen as a future growth driver, had disappointed.

GN Store Nord's total EBITA fell to 228 million Danish crowns ($38.1 million) in the third quarter from 294 million crowns a year earlier, due to one-off items, and below an average estimate of 237 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

It said it now expected an EBITA of more than 1.240 billion crowns, up from an earlier forecast of more than 1.235 billion crowns. 2014 organic revenue growth is still seen at 8 percent.

GN's share price reached a 14-year high of 164.10 crowns in June following a successful launch earlier in the year of a hearing aid developed in collaboration with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which allows users to directly stream voice and music from their iPhones.

(1 US dollar = 5.9863 Danish crown)

