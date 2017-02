PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm ahead of testimony by Fed's Yellen

Feb 14 Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for hints on the central bank's interest rate strategy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,225.06 per ounce at 0048 GMT, while U.S. gold futures inched up 0.04 percent to $1,226.3. * The dollar index was nearly flat on the day at 100.94 . That was not far from Monday's h