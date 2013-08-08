NEW YORK In the gold market, the greater popularity of bearish option bets over bullish ones suggests that the precious metal is more likely headed for another tumble instead of a sharp rally.

Nearly four months after gold's historic rout, the option market indicates that participants are still bracing for more rocky rides and a further pullback of bullion prices from current levels.

This is reflected in the huge difference in volatility premiums charged by option traders, with put options priced at a high premium, and calls offered at a discount. Indicating stronger demand for puts than calls.

Option trends are important because sizable orders placed by bullion banks or hedge funds in the gold option market are often followed by sharp moves in bullion prices, U.S. Comex gold floor traders said.

Puts give the holders the right but not obligation to sell at an agreed strike price within a specified time, while calls give them the right to buy.

More importantly, gold option traders said heavy demand for puts will likely accelerate market choppiness when underlying gold prices are sliding, while a lack of interest for calls indicates any rallies will lack intensity.

"Whenever the market pushes downward, it becomes more and more erratic. Our expectation is that should the market go lower, it would be going lower in a violent fashion," said Albert Ng, a market maker and portfolio manager at Aurum Options Strategies.

A drop in price could also force option dealers to buy back their short position in puts, thereby further increasing downside volatility, Ng said.

On average, Ng said he is pricing in a 6 to 7 percent volatility input, seen as a premium, for put options, while offering a 0.5 percent discount for calls, as demand for puts significantly exceeds calls.

VOLATILITY OF PUTS TOPS CALLS

Other Comex gold option floor traders are also factoring in higher volatility for puts than calls.

Based on Wednesday's gold futures at $1,285 an ounce, a 5 percent out-of-money Comex October $1,220 put has an implied volatility of 22.9 percent, while an equivalent 5 percent out-of-money call has a volatility of 18.7 percent, representing a 4.5 volatility difference, said Comex trader Jonathan Jossen.

A put is out of money when the price of the underlying futures contract is above the strike price for the put, and vice versa for calls.

Gold's "volatility smile" - an option chart which connects volatilities with different call and put strikes - shows a heavy skew toward puts.

A nearby put strike with a 10 delta has implied volatility of 28, while a call strike with 10 delta has a volatility of under 20. Delta is the rate of change in the price of options compared to the rate of change in futures, and delta increases as option strikes move away from the at-the-money level.

"The call volatility is flat which implies that the expectation of a move higher will not generate much volatility," said Mihir Dange, COMEX gold options floor trader for Arbitrage LLC.

Sentiment among gold traders has grown increasingly bearish after gold's record two-day $225 drop in mid April. It is at least $200 below its 100- and 200-day moving averages, and a far from its record high $1,920 reached in September 2011.

On Wednesday, most-active Comex December gold futures edged up to around $1,285. It is down 23 percent year to date, at risk to break the metal's 12-year consecutive bull run.

"For a long time, calls were in greater demand because investors were looking at $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 gold and bought these long-dated out-of-money calls as low, cheap bets on a bull market," said a trader at TD Securites' precious metals desk.

"And now you see the opposite, people are trying to buy the low-strike puts as a directional bet on the market," he said.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)