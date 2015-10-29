TORONTO Goldcorp Inc (G.TO), the world's most valuable gold miner, said on Thursday that problems at its Eleonore mine in Canada could affect the operation's 2015 gold production estimate.

"The folding and recovery issues have the potential to negatively impact 2015 production guidance of between 250,000 and 270,000 ounces," said Chief Operating Officer George Burns on a conference call with analysts.

"We continue to overcome typical ramp-up challenges and I am confident that these are short-term issues that will not affect the long-term performance of Eleonore."

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)