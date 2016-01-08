LOS ANGELES - Ahead of the arrival of Hollywood's top stars, the red carpet for the upcoming Golden Globe awards was rolled out on Thursday.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and this year's Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx helped roll the carpet down the drive of the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais on Sunday.