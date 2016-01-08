New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
LOS ANGELES - Ahead of the arrival of Hollywood's top stars, the red carpet for the upcoming Golden Globe awards was rolled out on Thursday.
Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and this year's Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx helped roll the carpet down the drive of the Beverly Hilton hotel.
The Golden Globe winners will be announced at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais on Sunday.
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.