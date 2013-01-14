Noble, sympathetic Kong reimagined for 'Kong: Skull Island'
King Kong is back again - not climbing the Empire State Building clutching a distressed damsel in his colossal clutches, but as the mighty protector of a remote island in the 1970s.
BEVERLY HILLS, California "Les Miserables" won the Golden Globe on Sunday for the best movie musical.
The film is the big-screen version of the popular stage musical about French revolutionaries.
The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills, California.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".
American actress Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in New York this week and asked for full custody of the couple's daughter, as her estranged husband asked her to return to the negotiating table.