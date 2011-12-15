Actress Judy Greer reacts as she and Regina King announce George Clooney as outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role nominee for his work in ''The Descendants'' for 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in West Hollywood, December 14, 2011. Greer is also a... REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 69th Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of film nominees. Winners will be announced on January 15 in Hollywood.

BEST DRAMA

"The Descendants"

"The Help"

"Hugo"

"The Ides of March"

"Moneyball"

"War Horse"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"50/50"

"The Artist"

"Bridesmaids"

"Midnight in Paris"

"My Week with Marilyn"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

George Clooney "The Descendants"

Leonardo DiCaprio "J. Edgar"

Michael Fassbender "Shame"

Ryan Gosling "The Ides of March"

Brad Pitt "Moneyball"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Glenn Close "Albert Nobbs"

Viola Davis "The Help"

Rooney Mara "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

Meryl Streep "The Iron Lady"

Tilda Swinton "We Need to Talk About Kevin"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jean Dujardin "The Artist"

Brendan Gleeson "The Guard"

Joseph Gordon-Levitt "50/50"

Ryan Gosling "Crazy, Stupid, Love"

Owen Wilson "Midnight in Paris"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jodie Foster "Carnage"

Charlize Theron "Young Adult"

Kristen Wiig "Bridesmaids"

Michelle Williams "My Week with Marilyn"

Kate Winslet "Carnage"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kenneth Branagh "My Week with Marilyn"

Albert Brooks "Drive"

Jonah Hill "Moneyball"

Viggo Mortensen "A Dangerous Method"

Christopher Plummer "Beginners"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Berenice Bejo "The Artist"

Jessica Chastain "The Help"

Janet McTeer "Albert Nobbs"

Octavia Spencer "The Help"

Shailene Woodley "The Descendants"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"The Adventures of Tintin"

"Arthur Christmas"

"Cars 2"

"Puss In Boots"

"Rango"

BEST DIRECTOR

Woody Allen "Midnight in Paris"

George Clooney "The Ides of March"

Michel Hazanavicius "The Artist"

Alexander Payne "The Descendants"

Martin Scorsese "Hugo"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Woody Allen "Midnight in Paris"

George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon "The Ides of

March"

Michel Hazanavicius "The Artist"

Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash "The Descendants"

Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin "Moneyball"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"The Flowers of War" (China)

(Jing Ling Shi San Chai)

"In The Land of Blood and Honey" (USA)

"The Kid with a Bike" (Belgium)

(Le Gamin au Velo)

"A Separation" (Iran)

(Jodaeiye Nader az Simin)

"The Skin I Live In" (Spain)

(La piel que habito)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ludovic Bource "The Artist"

Abel Korzeniowski "W.E."

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross "The Girl with the Dragon

Tattoo"

Howard Shore "Hugo"

John Williams "War Horse"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Hello Hello" - "Gnomeo & Juliet"

Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

"The Keeper" - "Machine Gun Preacher"

Music & Lyrics by Chris Cornell

"Lay Your Head Down" - "Albert Nobbs"

Music by Brian Byrne, Lyrics by Glenn Close

"The Living Proof" - "The Help"

Music by Mary J. Blige, Thomas Newman, Harvey Mason, Jr.

Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Harvey Mason, Jr., Damon Thomas

"Masterpiece" - "W.E."

Music & Lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry

