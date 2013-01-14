'Girls' creator and actress Lena Dunham poses with the award 'Girls' won for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Helen Mirren arrives at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Jessica Chastain, winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for 'Zero Dark Thirty,' departs with her award as HFPA member Yoram Kahana looks on backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actresses from the series 'Girls', which won the Golden Globe award for best television comedy, (L-R) Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams, pose as they arrive at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Composer Mychael Danna (R) and Aparna Danna arrive at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actress Lena Dunham, Golden Globe winner for best television comedy for her show 'Girls', arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actor Christoph Waltz holds his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for 'Django Unchained' at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cast and crew members of 'Homeland', winner of the Golden Globe's Best Drama Series, arrive at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

REFILE - CORRECTING FIRST NAME OF SANDBERG Director Espen Sandberg (2nd L) and guest, director Joachim Ronning (4th L) and guest, writer Petter Skavlan (2nd R) and actor Paal Sverre Hagen (R) all of the Norwegian film 'Kon Tiki' pose on arrival at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Allison Williams of comedy series 'Girls', which won best television comedy at the Golden Globes, arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Emily Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actors Bill Murray and Kelly Lynch arrive at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Glenn Close and her husband, David Shaw, arrive at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Quentin Tarantino, winner of Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, for 'Django Unchained' on stage at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013, in this picture provided by NBC. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Handout

Model Miranda Kerr poses at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Writer and director Judd Apatow arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Directors Joachim Ronning (2nd L) and Espen Sandberg (2nd R) of the Norwegian film 'Kon Tiki' and their guests arrive at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The cast of 'Les Miserables' (From L:) Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, celebrate their win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actors Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn arrive at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Amy Adams and her fiance Darren Le Gallo arrive at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actor Damian Lewis, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and wife Helen McCrory arrive at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Actress Jodie Foster poses with her Cecil B. DeMille award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

'Argo' Producer Grant Heslov, with trophy, and cast and crew accept the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for 'Argo' at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013, in this picture provided by NBC. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Handout

The cast and crew of 'Girls,' (From L:) producer Jennifer Konne, producer Judd Apatow, cast members Zosia Mamet. Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Adam Driver and director Ilene S. Landress, pose backstage after they won for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEVERLY HILLS, California Iran hostage drama "Argo" scored a sweet double victory at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, winning best movie drama - the night's top prize - and best director for Ben Affleck on a night that left front-runner "Lincoln" with just one trophy.

Musical "Les Miserables" won the contest for best comedy or musical, as well as acting awards for stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.

But elsewhere, it was a night of surprises at Hollywood's second biggest awards show after the Oscars in February.

Actress Jodie Foster publicly acknowledged for the first time that she is gay, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton appeared at the glitzy ceremony.

Yet the big story was the defeat of Steven Spielberg's drama about U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's battle to end slavery - which went into Sunday's ceremony with a leading seven nominations - and the triumph of Affleck in the director's race.

Affleck was overlooked in the directing category when Oscar nominations were announced last Thursday, although "Argo" was short-listed for best film at the Oscar ceremony to be held on February 24.

"Argo" combines the true story of the rescue of U.S. diplomats from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 under the guise of making a movie, with a satire on Hollywood.

"Argo" producer George Clooney told reporters backstage on Sunday that he was disappointed at Affleck's personal snub by the Academy Awards voters.

"I think he did a phenomenal job with the film. I felt that he should have been nominated, but you can't figure out what goes on in the Academy and he's still nominated for best picture...It's disappointing, but we're not out of the water just yet," Clooney said.

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS SOLE VICTOR FOR 'LINCOLN'

British actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who plays Abraham Lincoln, got the only Golden Globe win for "Lincoln," which has a leading 12 Oscar nominations.

Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Golden Globes, showed their admiration for Quentin Tarantino's slavery era Western "Django Unchained."

"Django" won two awards - for Tarantino's screenplay, and Christoph Waltz's supporting actor turn as a dentist turned bounty hunter.

"Wow! ... This is a damn surprise, and I am happy to be surprised," Tarantino said, accepting his screenplay award.

The Golden Globes are sometimes seen as an indication of sentiment ahead of the Oscars, but the two voting bodies are very different and Oscar nominations were announced this year before Sunday's ceremony.

In other key races, Jessica Chastain, won, as expected, for her role as a young female CIA agent who tracks down Osama bin Laden in thriller "Zero Dark Thirty."

"I have wanted to be an actor since I was a little girl...To be here now is a beautiful feeling to receive this encouragement and support," Chastain said.

In the best comedy or musical category, Jennifer Lawrence won best actress for "Silver Linings Playbook" while was best supporting actress.

"Thank you for this lovely blunt object that I will ever more use as a weapon against self-doubt," said Hathaway as she accepted her trophy. The actress lost 25 pounds in weight and chopped off her long brown hair to play tragic heroine Fantine in "Les Miserables."

JODIE FOSTER PRAISES HER CO-PARENT, EX-LOVER

Comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, hosting the Globes for the first time, scattered around jokes about some of the top Hollywood stars in the audience, along with impersonations of Johnny Depp and Julianne Moore.

Foster, 50, who won Oscars for "Silence of the Lambs" and "The Accused" was given a lifetime achievement award, and publicly acknowledged that she is gay.

"I hope that you're not disappointed that there won't be a big coming-out speech tonight because I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago (to friends and family," Foster said.

Foster said she had never felt the need to bare her soul in public but praised her co-parent and the woman she called her "ex-partner in love."

Clinton got a standing ovation from the A-list Hollywood stars when he appeared to introduce clips from "Lincoln."

As the former president left the stage, Poehler quipped: "Wow! What an exciting special guest! That was Hillary Clinton's husband! That was exciting."

Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes also honor television dramas and comedies.

On Sunday they chose Showtime terrorism thriller "Homeland" as best drama series, and the show's Damian Lewis and Claire Danes as best actor and actress.

"Girls" won best comedy series and Lena Dunham, its star and creator, won best comedy actress. Don Cheadle was named best actor in a comedy series for playing a devious management consultant in "House of Lies."

HBO's drama "Game Change" about Sarah Palin's 2008 run for U.S. vice president won best TV film, while Moore won for her portrayal of the polarizing former Alaska governor, and Ed Harris won for his portrayal of Republican presidential contender John McCain.

(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Mary Milliken, Editing by Stacey Joyce)