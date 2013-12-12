BEVERLY HILLS, California The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 12.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail or telephone.

** "Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for acknowledging our efforts in making '12 Years a Slave.' I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard on this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero, Solomon Northup." - Steve McQueen, best director nominee, "12 Years a Slave."

** "What a great year for cinema! I'd like to congratulate my fellow nominees and, of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing 'Gravity' with four Golden Globe nominations." - Alfonso Cuaron, best director nominee, "Gravity."

** "People talk about this being a 'competitive' year for film, when really it is an 'excellent' year - so many wonderful movies internationally and at home." - Alexander Payne, best director nominee, "Nebraska."

** "I'm very humbled by today's nominations on behalf of myself, our producers, Eric Singer and every actor in this film who gave it up from their souls every day on set. They inspire and exhilarate me and I can't imagine this film living without each one of them." - David O. Russell, best director nominee and best screenplay nominee with Eric Warren Singer, "American Hustle."

** "We want to thank the HFPA for recognizing this film, which is so dear to our hearts, and for their embrace of Solomon Northup's story." - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt, producers of best motion picture nominee/drama, "12 Years a Slave."

** "It is a wonderful thing. I am so pleased for everybody who has worked on the film. This film was a long time in the making and countless people were involved in bringing it to the screen." - David Heyman, producer best motion picture nominee/drama, "Gravity."

** "Marty (Scorsese) and I are thrilled that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has honored our film, 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' and our 'Wolf,' Leonardo DiCaprio, with nominations." - Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer best motion picture nominee/musical or comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

** This was unexpected, but well received. J.C. Chandor has created a unique and wonderfully designed frame for me to step into as an actor. I enjoyed the experience, I enjoyed him, and I am appreciative of this acknowledgment by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association." - Robert Redford, best actor nominee/drama, "All is Lost."

** "It is such a huge honor to be nominated for two Golden Globes and I would like to thank the members of the HFPA for this incredible recognition." - Chiwetel Ejiofor, best actor nominee/drama "12 Years a Slave" and best actor nominee/mini-series or TV movie "Dancing on the Edge."

** "I'm excited and honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' Ron Woodroof was a revolutionary for the human spirit, and I was blessed to tell his story." - Matthew McConaughey, best actor nominee/drama, "Dallas Buyers Club."

** "I'm honored. The HFPA puts on a good party and I am happy to be invited." - Tom Hanks, best actor nominee/drama, "Captain Phillips"

** "I'm truly humbled and honored to be acknowledged for two projects that, though very different from one another, are both extremely personal and special to me." - Idris Elba, best actor nominee/drama, "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," and best actor in a mini-series or TV movie, "Luther"

** "Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing 'Her.' Spike (Jonze) wrote a wonderful story and I couldn't be more pleased for him." - Joaquin Phoenix, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Her."

** "What's wonderful about this nomination is that we started the journey a long time ago and it's so fantastic that people are supporting Nebraska." - Bruce Dern, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Nebraska."

** "It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work. It is great. I already won when I was cast as the lead in the Coen brothers' film." - Oscar Isaac, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Inside Llewyn Davis."

** "This film would not have been possible without the genius of Martin Scorsese, and this incredibly talented cast and crew. Making "Wolf of Wall Street" was one of the highlights of my career." - Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

** "What great news! I'm delighted, and hugely honored to be in such magnificent company." - Judi Dench, best actress nominee/drama, "Philomena."

** "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this wonderful news coming to me in the middle of the night in Sydney! And I'm thrilled that my "sister" Sally was nominated. Going back to sleep now. Good night!" - Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee/drama, "Blue Jasmine."

** "‎I'm extremely surprised and absolutely thrilled to be included this year!" - Kate Winslet, best actress nominee/drama, "Labor Day."

** "Making this film was the most satisfying and thrilling job I've had in years. It was a privilege to work with a team of people who couldn't have been bettered." - Emma Thompson, best actress nominee/drama, "Saving Mr. Banks."

** "The reason I am lucky enough to receive this wonderful nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is because Alfonso Cuaron awarded me the most extraordinary experience, which was to work with him." - Sandra Bullock, best actress nominee/drama, "Gravity."

** "I'm thrilled and so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. One question: does this mean I need two dresses?" - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best actress nominee/ musical or comedy, "Enough Said" and best actress nominee/TV series, comedy, "Veep."

** "I am so honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized my work alongside such brilliant actresses." - Amy Adams, best actress nominee/musical or comedy, "American Hustle."

** "I am delighted, happy and thrilled to be nominated." - Julie Delpy, best actress nominee/musical or comedy, "Before Midnight."

** "I'm humbled that the HFPA recognized 'American Hustle' in such a big way." - Bradley Cooper, best supporting actor nominee, "American Hustle."

** "It is incredible, having not made a film for six years, to come back with this amount of love and support. It is absolutely mind blowing." - Jared Leto, best supporting actor nominee, "Dallas Buyers Club."

** "I'm humbled and honored to receive this nomination from the HFPA and thrilled for my friends Steve (McQueen), Chiwetel (Ejiofor) and Lupita (Nyongo'o)." - Michael Fassbender, best supporting actor nominee, "12 Years a Slave."

** "I am absolutely speechless. I am so incredibly happy. I am very surprised because I didn't expect anything." - Daniel Bruhl, best supporting actor nominee, "Rush."

** "Today is marvelous. I'm thrilled that 'Nebraska' is now being seen by so many people and they realize what a special movie it is." - June Squibb, best supporting actress nominee, "Nebraska."

** "I would like to thank the HPFA with all my heart - I'm so surprised and truly honored." - Sally Hawkins, best supporting actress nominee, "Blue Jasmine."

** "I can't express the excitement I felt hearing my name called while listening to the nominations from Paris this afternoon. I screamed and the tears started immediately; I was so overwhelmed!" - Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress nominee, "12 Years a Slave."

