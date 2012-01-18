NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported Wednesday its commodities trading risk in the final quarter of 2011 was nearly flat from the previous quarter and up 13 percent from a year before.

Value at risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $26 million per day in the fourth quarter, versus $25 million in the third quarter and $23 million in fourth quarter 2010, the Wall Street investment bank and broker said in its quarterly results.

VaR is an industry measure for the maximum amount of money a bank is willing to risk in a day for trading a particular asset class.

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan)