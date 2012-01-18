Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported Wednesday its commodities trading risk in the final quarter of 2011 was nearly flat from the previous quarter and up 13 percent from a year before.
Value at risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $26 million per day in the fourth quarter, versus $25 million in the third quarter and $23 million in fourth quarter 2010, the Wall Street investment bank and broker said in its quarterly results.
VaR is an industry measure for the maximum amount of money a bank is willing to risk in a day for trading a particular asset class.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.