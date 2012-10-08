NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Donahue most recently a partner in the New York office at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, will be joining the firm November 1, according to the memo.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has $702 billion in assets, according to the firm's website. The firm's 75 mutual funds alone have $190 billion, according to Lipper.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)