Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein will speak at an upcoming financial services conference, marking one of his first public appearances since being diagnosed with lymphoma in September.

Blankfein will present on behalf of the Wall Street bank at the Credit Suisse AG financial services forum in Miami Beach in February, Goldman said on Wednesday.

Blankfein has been undergoing chemotherapy over the last several months and has curtailed his business travel.

Other senior bank officials, including Goldman's chief operating officer, Gary Cohn, have assumed some of Blankfein's responsibilities in dealing with the public over the last few months.

Goldman awarded Blankfein $23 million in pay for 2015, the first decline in four years for the CEO, who received $24 million a year prior.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)