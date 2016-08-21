Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 billion
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
SEOUL Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and South Korean private equity firm EastBridge Partners said on Sunday they have agreed to acquire a majority stake in cookware and kitchen appliances maker Happycall Co Ltd.
Goldman and EastBridge did not disclose financial terms for the deal in their joint statement, but a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the acquisition values South Korea-based Happycall at 180 billion won ($161.5 million).
The statement did not specify from whom the stake is being bought, but said Happycall founder Hyun Sam Lee will remain a minority shareholder in the company, which makes products such as frying pans, ceramic pots and blenders. Lee owned 89.5 percent of the company at end-2015.
Happycall recorded a revenue of 132 billion won and operating profit of 10.7 billion won last year.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of food supplier Booker on Friday, increasing its exposure to the fast growing catering sector.