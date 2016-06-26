Warren Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Trump won
The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) shares could rise as much as 30 percent over the next year if the U.S. bank buys back stock and cuts costs, according to a report in Barron's.
The Barron's report said the company's shares have fallen too far, especially after losing 7 percent of their value on Friday after Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union.
It said the bank's book value per share has tripled in the last ten years, while its share price has stayed basically flat.
Shares of Goldman Sachs closed at $141.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chris Reese)
The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.
Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.