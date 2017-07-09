Oil rises slightly, but growing global supply a worry
NEW YORK Oil prices rose modestly on Monday, but increased drilling activity in the United States and uncertainty over Libyan and Nigerian production cuts clouded the future supply outlook.
Investors have pulled an estimated $26.7 billion from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s mutual funds so far in 2017, according to Morningstar data, the Financial Times reported Sunday, making Goldman the world's worst-selling fund manager globally.
The nearly $27 billion of outflows from GSAM represent more than half of the asset manager’s strategies globally, FT said. Goldman’s outflows were almost twice the level of withdrawals experienced by Federated Investors, the second-worst selling fund house.
Revenues at GSAM dropped nearly 7 percent in 2016 and profits fell close to 17 percent.
Revenues were down 7 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three-month period.
ISTANBUL/LONDON Libyan and Nigerian officials may attend a joint meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations later this month as oil producers look for ways to cap rising production to help support oil prices.
LONDON European steel association Eurofer raised its 2017 EU steel demand forecast on Monday but said isolationist measures such as a U.S. plan to levy steel tariffs on national security grounds could be disastrous for global trade flows.