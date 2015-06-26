Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN A magical recovery at the 18th hole helped Rafael Cabrera-Bello fire a five-under 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the BMW International Open second round in Munich on Friday.

The Spaniard is 12-under overall, one ahead of England's James Morrison (66) and two in front of Denmark's Lasse Jensen (69) and Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey (65).

The highlight of Cabrera-Bello's round, which began at the 10th, came at the 18th where he found water with his approach before chipping in for a birdie.

"Everyone can score very low around here so you need a little bit of luck and I got my fair bit of luck," the twice European Tour winner told reporters.

Hoey's 65 matched overnight joint leader Cabrera-Bello's first-round score.

"I knew the greens would be better today and I putted well,” said Hoey, a five-times tour winner. "There was an opportunity today to shoot seven under and I did that."

World number seven Henrik Stenson was on six under after carding a 71 but Germany's Martin Kaymer (71) missed the cut on one under.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)