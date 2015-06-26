Man United's struggles at home give hope to Everton's Koeman
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is hoping his team can capitalise on Manchester United's struggles at home when the two sides meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
BERLIN A magical recovery at the 18th hole helped Rafael Cabrera-Bello fire a five-under 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the BMW International Open second round in Munich on Friday.
The Spaniard is 12-under overall, one ahead of England's James Morrison (66) and two in front of Denmark's Lasse Jensen (69) and Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey (65).
The highlight of Cabrera-Bello's round, which began at the 10th, came at the 18th where he found water with his approach before chipping in for a birdie.
"Everyone can score very low around here so you need a little bit of luck and I got my fair bit of luck," the twice European Tour winner told reporters.
Hoey's 65 matched overnight joint leader Cabrera-Bello's first-round score.
"I knew the greens would be better today and I putted well,” said Hoey, a five-times tour winner. "There was an opportunity today to shoot seven under and I did that."
World number seven Henrik Stenson was on six under after carding a 71 but Germany's Martin Kaymer (71) missed the cut on one under.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is hoping his team can capitalise on Manchester United's struggles at home when the two sides meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack which it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.