COPENHAGEN European Tour journeyman Andreas Harto stole the show at the Made In Denmark event by proposing to his girlfriend during the tournament in Farso on Friday.

The Dane celebrated sinking a five-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th by going down on one knee at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort.

The 27-year-old then took off his cap, turned to his girlfriend Louise in the crowd and invited her on to the green.

With the Himmerland Hill crowd cheering, Harto reached into his pocket, pulled out a ring, asked for her hand in marriage and Louise said 'yes' before hugging and kissing her husband-to-be.

"I'm a lucky man," the bearded Harto told reporters, even though he had missed the cut by carding a 74 for a five-over total of 147. "The crowd was going crazy and we loved it.

"I don't know how I hit that tee shot or made that putt. I was crying and she was crying.

"I know she might think I’m a bit silly but it's going to be a great memory for us as we grow older," added Harto who has yet to record a win on the tour.

England's David Horsey raced clear of the field with a 67 for a 12-under tally of 130 to lead by three from compatriot John Parry (67) and Australian Richard Green (65) in front of crowds of almost 20,000.

"You’ve got to enjoy being in this position, you’re not going to turn down leading a golf tournament heading into the weekend," said triple tour winner Horsey.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)