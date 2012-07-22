Vodafone's Safaricom faces break-up call from Kenyan lawmaker
NAIROBI A Kenyan lawmaker proposed breaking up Safaricom , the country's biggest telecoms operator, on Tuesday because of its role in providing mobile financial services.
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Factbox on South African Ernie Els, who won the 141st British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lancashire, England on Sunday.
* Born October 17, 1969 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
* An accomplished junior tennis player, Els started playing golf aged nine and began taking it seriously five years later.
* Crowned South African amateur champion aged 16 and turned professional in 1989.
* Joined the European Tour in 1992 and two years later joined the PGA Tour when he announced his arrival by winning the U.S. Open in an 18-hole three-way playoff.
* In 1997, following multiple wins worldwide, Els landed his second U.S. Open.
* Has spent nine weeks in total at world number one, in June 1997 for seven days and then in April, May and June 1998.
* A third major title followed in 2002 when the South African won his first British Open, again in a playoff.
* Clinched back-to-back European Tour order of merit honors in 2003 and 2004.
* Went over two years without winning a title on either the European or PGA Tours, breaking his drought at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida in March 2010.
* Mounted a spectacular back-nine charge at the 141st British Open to beat Australian Adam Scott by one stroke and win his fourth major.
(Compiled by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)
ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari needs further rest in Britain following medical tests but there is no need to worry about his health, his spokesman said on Tuesday, as his absence enters the second month while the oil producer is in recession.
PRETORIA At least 20 shops possibly belonging to immigrants were looted in South Africa's capital overnight, police said on Tuesday, but they could not confirm if the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.