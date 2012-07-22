Vodafone's Safaricom faces break-up call from Kenyan lawmaker
NAIROBI A Kenyan lawmaker proposed breaking up Safaricom , the country's biggest telecoms operator, on Tuesday because of its role in providing mobile financial services.
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Facts and figures after South African Ernie Els, 42, won the British Open on Sunday:
* Rises from 40th to 15th in world rankings
* Fourth major championship win in 79th appearance
* Follows victories in 2002 British Open, 1997 U.S. Open and 1994 U.S. Open
* Second British Open win in 22nd appearance in event
* Second consecutive top-10 finish in a major following his tie for ninth at last month's U.S. Open
* Gap of 10 years between wins is second longest in British Open after Henry Cotton (1937 and 1948)
* His 13th top-10 finish in British Open
* Aged 42 years and 279 days, he is second successive 42-year-old to win British Open after Darren Clarke who was 42 years and 337 days when he won at Sandwich 12 months ago
* Sixteenth consecutive major won by different player
* Six-shot final-round comeback is biggest by major winner since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2007
* Up to joint second in list of most majors won by South Africans, joining Bobby Locke on four. Gary Player has won nine.
* His 66th win as a professional
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
NAIROBI A Kenyan lawmaker proposed breaking up Safaricom , the country's biggest telecoms operator, on Tuesday because of its role in providing mobile financial services.
ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari needs further rest in Britain following medical tests but there is no need to worry about his health, his spokesman said on Tuesday, as his absence enters the second month while the oil producer is in recession.
PRETORIA At least 20 shops possibly belonging to immigrants were looted in South Africa's capital overnight, police said on Tuesday, but they could not confirm if the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.