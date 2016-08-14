Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
Miguel Angel Jimenez will have to sit on the U.S. Senior Open lead for an extra day after rain washed out the scheduled final round on Sunday.
Officials decided the Scioto Country Club course in Columbus, Ohio was unplayable and rescheduled the final round for Monday.
Spaniard Jimenez is the 54-hole leader at three-under 207, one stroke ahead of American Gene Sauers.
Three weeks ago, Jimenez had a four-shot lead going into the final round of the British Senior Open at Carnoustie, but faded to finish equal third after a double-bogey at the final hole.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.