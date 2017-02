A man walks past the Goodyear logo at the South Pacific Tyres facility in Somerton, Victoria, about 20km from Melbourne, June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O), the No. 1 U.S. tire maker, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by low raw material prices and an increase in tire sales volumes outside North America.

Net income rose $181 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $85 million, or 33 cents per share.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)