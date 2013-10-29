Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O), the biggest U.S. tire maker, reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for its tires rose due to strong U.S. vehicle sales.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $166 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended September 30 from $110 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)