Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O), the biggest U.S. tire maker, reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for its tires rose due to strong U.S. vehicle sales.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $166 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended September 30 from $110 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.