Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's GT.N adjusted quarterly profit handily beat analysts' estimates on better sales of high-priced tires in North America.

The top U.S. tire maker, however, said it will sell fewer tires for the full year as it expects global demand to moderate.

It expects full-year tire unit volume to fall 2 percent after first-quarter tire volumes declined at a higher-than-expected rate of 8 percent to 43 million units.

The company had earlier expected sales volumes to be flat for the year.

Sales volume fell across the globe as the company focused on selling higher-priced premium tires amid increasing raw material costs.

Sales in North America, Goodyear's biggest market, rose 8 percent despite an 8 percent drop in volumes, helped by a better product mix.

Goodyear expects raw material costs for the second quarter to increase about 12 percent.

The tire maker posted a first-quarter net loss of $11 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net income of $103 million, or 42 cents per share.

Excluding several charges, profit of 34 cents per share beat analysts' estimates of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $5.53 billion, below analysts' expectations of $5.83 billion.

Revenue per tire jumped up 16 percent.

Shares of the company rose 3 percent to $12.25 in premarket trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They closed at $11.93 on Thursday.

