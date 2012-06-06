Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N acquired 100 percent ownership of its Nippon Giant Tire (NGT) unit in Japan for an undisclosed amount.

Goodyear, the majority shareholder of NGT since 1985, said it bought the shares owned by joint venture partners Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

The company said it will invest $250 million to upgrade and expand NGT's manufacturing facility.

"The expanded facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2014 and increase employment," Goodyear said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $9.54 in extended trade. They closed at $9.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)