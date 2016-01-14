A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

DETROIT John Krafcik, the head of Google's (GOOGL.O) project to develop self-driving vehicles, said on Thursday he would have to see specific proposals before entering into a consortium including automakers.

Krafcik appeared with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, who spoke of working with companies to develop safety guidelines for self-driving vehicles.

Krafcik was asked whether Google would enter into a consortium of automakers that Mark Rosekind of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will announce on Friday, and share technology including intellectual property.

“I'd guess I'd want to see more and understand more. It's the first I'm hearing about it,” said Krafcik.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alan Crosby)